‘Biased’ Mike Ocquaye Has Been Exposed – Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories The biases of the Speaker have been exposed following his recent comments according to the managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



The Minority in Parliament has accused the Speaker Prof Mike Ocquaye of being bias. Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said on Thursday, July 27 that "you know the essence of parliamentary questions is significant and integral to the exercise of oversight. Your refusal to allow me even as Minority Leader to proceed can only be an effort to cripple us".



Some Members of the Minority walked out of the chamber following what they described as a bias posture of the Speaker towards the Majority.



Delivering a lecture in commemoration of August 4, 1947, Friday, the Speaker blamed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for various problems in the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



According to him, if CPP is determined to survive, their focus shouldn’t be on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they (the NPP) are not out to destroy them but rather should concentrate on the NDC because they created confusion within the CPP party which made it broken and fragmented into six political parties.



“The CPP has been penetrated by the newly created NDC.....and that they have created confusion within the party which was then broken and fragmented into six political parties. And I wrote if the CPP wants to survive, they should not look our way because we are not out to destroy them. They must proceed to extricate themselves from the bowels of the NDC, then they will survive because as at now they are swallowed and as a truism, they know or should know who swallowed them”



Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday, Kwesi Pratt said: “I feel sad that the speaker of parliament has gone this far at a time that he is speaker. I feel so worried and sad. The biases of the speaker are now so open because he is flaunting them…Mike Ocquaye and others are so one-sided it’s unbelievable…”