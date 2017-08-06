I Don't Hate NDC, I Hate Corruption - Rawlings

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings says he does not hate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but rather dislikes acts of corruption perpetrated by some officials of the party.



In an address at the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival on Saturday, the former President said his unflinching stance against corruption had created the false perception among some NDC faithful that he hates the party.



He said: "When I talk, they say I don't like NDC, no! I don't like stealing, I don't like disgrace so If NDC does good I will praise them if they are bad I will say it as well.



"If NPP does well, I will praise them, if they do bad I will hit them on their back".



He also chastised three former Presidents John Kufuor, Atta Mills and John Mahama for overseeing corruption during their tenures.



"I remember when I left office, it (corruption) was prevalent during Kufuor's tenure, during Mills tenure it continued and Mahama did same. I remember when Kufuor was leaving he did some bad things...".



However, he commended President Akufo Addo for placing the Presidency on the line in the fight against illegal mining.