State Being Irresponsible With Controversial Tow Levy – Franklin Cudjoe

Related Stories The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe believes the State is essentially washing its hand off ensuring discipline and safety on roads with its controversial nationwide towing programme.



Mr. Cudjoe was speaking on The Big Issue, where he also described the 20-year duration of the programme as “silly”.



“The issue really has always had to do with the arrangement. I think 20 years is too much. This is a short term issue. The fact that we are accepting as a State that we are abdicating our role in ensuring safety on our roads and deciding that we will rather outsource to a company… they want to outsource this because the state system has collapsed in terms of maintaining law and order on our roads,” Mr. Cudjoe said.



His advice to government is that it “takes the whole deal back again” adding that “I am not sure that a 20 year deal like this makes sense.”



“If we are talking maybe three of five years because you believe that you will be working towards making sure that the rules will be obeyed on our roads, maybe yes, but 20 years is just too much… The state is essentially suggesting to us through Parliament that we will never get anything right.”



The Ministry of Transport has come out to say it has not yet taken any decision on the implementation of the programme.





