Akufo-Addo Embarks On 6-day Tour of The Western And Central Regions

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday, August 7, 2017, embark on a six day tour of the Western and Central regions.



Beginning from the Western region where he will be the guest of honour at durbar to be organized by the Chiefs and people of Bibiani, President Akufo-Addo will then depart to Sefwi Wiawso where he is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene and people of the Traditional Area



Whilst at Wiawso, President Akufo-Addo will launch the Cocobod Mass Cocoa Spraying exercise.



The President will also make a brief stopover at Denkyira Obuasi, and later in the day attend a durbar to be organized by the chiefs and people of Wassa Akropong.



On Tuesday, August 8, the President would, in the morning, have an interaction with the people of Tarkwa Nsuaem, also in the Western region, before making his way to Half Assin.



The President, as part of his tour of the Western region, would also visit the Atuabo Gas Plant in Elembelle Constituency, and later attend a durbar by the Chiefs and people of Axim after which he would depart to Takoradi.



On Wednesday, August 9, President Nana Akufo-Addo would pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene and elders of Essikado Traditional area after which he would visit the Efiankwanta Regional Hospital and interact with patients and staff.



Traders of the Takoradi Market Circle in the Western regional capital, Takoradi, would have the opportunity of interacting with the President when he visits there.



Thursday, August 10, would see President Nana Akufo-Addo call on the Regional House of Chiefs at Cape Coast in the Central region and later visit the people and Chiefs of Twifo and Atti Morkwa, where a durbar would be held for him.



Still in the Central region, President Nana Akufo-Addo would be the guest of honour at two separate durbars that would be held by the Chiefs and People of Ekumfi and Senya.







