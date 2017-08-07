We've One Founder Whether You Like It Or Not . . . Murtala Condemns Speaker

Related Stories “We are serving them notice; we will confront them intellectually to put into perspective the true history of this country. Facts are only one, we don’t have alternative facts,” said former Member of Parliament for Nantong Constituency, Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed.



The former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry was reacting to various comments made by Professor Michael Aaron Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament.



The speaker on Friday challenged the position of Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the Founder of modern Ghana.



At a public lecture delivered in Accra on the title "4th August; Ghana's Day of Destiny, which formed part of the activities marking the 60th independence anniversary of Ghana, Prof Ocquaye, said there was the need for the political history of the country to be told in its entirety.



The Speaker also indicated that, if CPP is determined to survive, their focus shouldn’t be on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they (the NPP) are not out to destroy them but rather should concentrate on the NDC because they created confusion within the CPP party which made it broken and fragmented into six political parties.



“The CPP has been penetrated by the newly created NDC . . . and that they have created confusion within the party which was then broken and fragmented into six political parties. And I wrote if the CPP wants to survive, they should not look our way because we are not out to destroy them. They must proceed to extricate themselves from the bowels of the NDC, then they will survive because as at now they are swallowed and as a truism, they know or should know who swallowed them.”



Reacting to this statement during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s 'Alhaji and Alhaji', Murtala Ibrahim, condemned the Speaker for blaming the NDC for the problems in the CPP.



“Rawlings is a hero . . . ain’t there many people who disagree with the founder in the party, but many should also remember that Rawlings may be evil; he may be anything but at least he had the decency to bring back the remains of Nkrumah to be buried in Ghana and he ought to be commended, so don’t come and tell us that NDC should stop talking about Nkrumah; we don’t need your approval to be talking about Nkrumah. You can’t say the only way the CPP can survive is to insulate themselves from NDC . . . History is not for one person. Whether they like it or not, we have one founder and he is no less a person than Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. If they are not comfortable they can hang on to the nearest tension wire,” he stated.