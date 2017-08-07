Chief Justice Sued To Stop Impeachment Investigations Against EC Boss

Related Stories A private legal practitioner has sued the Chief Justice, seeking an order of the court to stop her from proceeding with investigations and possible impeachment of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo is convinced the petition against EC chair Charlotte Osei is legally flawed and a breach of the constitution.



At best, the petitioner insists the 27-point petition by aggrieved workers of the Electoral Commission which has been forwarded to the Chief Justice could pass for investigation by any of the statutory investigative bodies but cannot be subject to a request for impeachment.



In a writ filed at the Supreme Court, a copy of which has been intercepted by Myjoyonline.com, Yakubu Akolgo holds that the prima facie investigations currently being conducted by the Chief Justice may be prejudicial to a concurrent investigation being conducted by the Economic Office and Organised Crime (EOCO).



He averred the court is “duty bound to preemptively intervene to protect the independence of the Electoral Commission and to maintain the Commission as the foundation of our democracy, good governance and multiparty democracy.”



The writ is a new twist to a never-ending drama at the Electoral Commission which has seen tons of petitions forwarded to the president for onward submission to the Chief Justice in which impeachment requests have been made against the EC chair and her two deputies.