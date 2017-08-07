I Didnt' Know Akufo-Addo Was In Town - Koku

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has sarcastically ask if President Akufo-Addo is in Ghana after learning of his [Akufo-Addo’s] six-day tour of the Western and Central regions.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday, August 7, 2017, embark on a six-day tour of the Western and Central regions.



Beginning from the Western region where he will be the guest of honour at durbar to be organized by the Chiefs and people of Bibiani, President Akufo-Addo will then depart to Sefwi Wiawso where he is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene and people of the Traditional Area.



Whilst at Wiawso, President Akufo-Addo will launch the Cocobod Mass Cocoa Spraying exercise.



The President will also make a brief stopover at Denkyira Obuasi, and later in the day attend a durbar to be organized by the chiefs and people of Wassa Akropong.



On Tuesday, August 8, the President would, in the morning, have an interaction with the people of Tarkwa Nsuaem, also in the Western region, before making his way to Half Assin.



The President, as part of his tour of the Western region, would also visit the Atuabo Gas Plant in Elembelle Constituency, and later attend a durbar by the Chiefs and people of Axim after which he would depart to Takoradi.



On Wednesday, August 9, President Nana Akufo-Addo would pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene and elders of Essikado Traditional area after which he would visit the Efiankwanta Regional Hospital and interact with patients and staff.



Traders of the Takoradi Market Circle in the Western regional capital, Takoradi, would have the opportunity of interacting with the President when he visits there.



Hearing the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show on the President's six-day tour, Koku Anyidoho wondered when President Akufo-Addo came back from his trip abroad.



“Is Papa [referring Akufo-Addo] in Ghana? When because I don’t know the time he came back from his trip to Ivory Coast to watch a football match and then moved to Nigeria to conduct orchestral at a seminar?” he sarcastically quizzed.



“I didn’t know he [Akufo-Addo] is in town because he does not live here with us, but we thank God that he has finally come back home to us, he is welcome to Ghana,” he added.