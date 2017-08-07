Gov’t Will Complete Western Railway Lines By 2020 – Railway Minister Assures

Related Stories The Minister of Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, says government will by 2020 complete the Takoradi to Kumasi via Kojokrom and Kojokrom to Kumasi through Nsuta sections of the Western railway line.



The western railway corridor, when completed, will help improve the operational performance and revenue of Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) and enable the company wean itself from central government support.



The Western railway line will facilitate the haulage of manganese, bauxite, cocoa and other bulk commodities. It will also enhance the performance and competitiveness of the manganese mine located on the corridor.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Bibiani in the Western Region, Joe Gharte who accompanied President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on a tour in the region noted that, all is set for the project to commence.



“Government will commence work on the Western Rail Line from Takoradi and terminates at Kumasi having two branch lines namely; Dunkwa to Awaso and Kojokrom to Sekondi, covering a distance of 340km. The Feasibility Studies and Front End Engineering Design (FEED) have already been done on the Line.” He said



He assured that “by 2020, government will complete the Western railway lines for usage.”