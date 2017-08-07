Focus On Building Ghana & Stop Your Partisan History Lectures - Nana Ofori Owusu To Gov't

Related Stories Nana Ofori Owusu, Director of Operations of the People's National Convention (PNC), has descended heavily on the Speaker of Parliament and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for holding a public lecture last Friday, August 4.



The NPP government held a public lecture in Accra on the theme "4th August; Ghana's Day of Destiny" as part of activities marking the 60th independence anniversary of Ghana.



Speaking at the lecture was the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye who gave a historical account about the actors that fought in the struggle for Ghana's independence.



Giving credit to J.B Danquah, a doyen of Gold Coast politics and one of the big six for his indelible mark on the country's destiny; Prof. Mike Oquaye cautioned the CPP.



According to him, if the CPP is determined to survive, they should concentrate on the NDC which created confusion in the party and not NPP because they (NPP) haven't set out to destroy the CPP.



“The CPP has been penetrated by the newly created NDC . . . and that they have created confusion within the party which was then broken and fragmented into six political parties. And I wrote if the CPP wants to survive, they should not look our way because we are not out to destroy them. They must proceed to extricate themselves from the bowels of the NDC, then they will survive because as at now they are swallowed and as a truism, they know or should know who swallowed them."



The PPP Director of Operations, commenting on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', has rubbished the NPP public lecture.



He questioned the relevance of the lecture in building the nation.



To him, there are pressing needs of Ghanaians to be addressed by the government; not the partisan "history" lecture they're giving Ghanaians.



He asked the NPP to "focus more on filth. Focus more on hunger. Focus more on water accessibility. Focus more on the creation of jobs to graduates. Focus more on streetism because you have created an educational system that creates 200,000 street children every year. Focus more on building highways to ensure that big trucks can have a place to park to avoid carnage on the streets. Focus more on building an economy that’s so robust that we all will be proud as Ghanaians. Focus more on how to gain revenue for the State to build the Ghanaian economy" and stop their history lessons.



