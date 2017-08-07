Kabila Warns Speaker Of Parliament

Related Stories James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, has sought to expose the biased and partisan character of Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye.



Reacting to comments by Prof. Mike Oquaye on a lecture about Ghana's destiny, Kabila was disgusted by what he terms as a "deliberate attempt" by the Speaker and the NPP government to write off the historical legacy of Ghana's First President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Delivering a public lecture in Accra on Friday, August 4 on the theme "4th August; Ghana's Day of Destiny", the Speaker of Parliament is quoted to have said the country wasn't founded by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as widely held in the history books of the country.



According to him, there's the need for the Ghana's history to be told in its entirety; in that J.B Danquah, a Ghanaian statesman and one of the doyens of Gold Coast liberation deserve to be celebrated as playing a major and significant role in founding Ghana.



Prof Mike Oquaye also indicated that the if the Kwame Nkrumah's Convention People's Party (CPP) would survive, they should concentrate on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they created rift in the CPP.



“The CPP has been penetrated by the newly created NDC . . . and that they have created confusion within the party which was then broken and fragmented into six political parties. And I wrote if the CPP wants to survive, they should not look our way because we are not out to destroy them. They must proceed to extricate themselves from the bowels of the NDC, then they will survive because as at now they are swallowed and as a truism, they know or should know who swallowed them," he said.



But speaking on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo', Kabila has lambasted the Speaker for delivering a partisan speech on what he believed was supposed to be a national commemoration of the achievement of independence by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



To him, Prof. Mike Oquaye distorted the facts to suit him and his NPP, and so deliberately chose to take the shine out of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



He noted that he (Mike Oquaye) shouldn't have been allowed to deliver the public lecture because "he wasn't the right person" for the occasion.



He further said Prof. Mike Oquaye was insisting that J.B Danquah somehow founded Ghana and also went ahead to link him to the establishment of the University of Ghana and Akosombo Dam.



All this, he stated, were false historical accounts to downplay the heroic achievement of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the founder of Ghana.



Kabila however commended J.B Danquah and the other big six who helped in Ghana's struggle for independence but he cautioned Prof. Mike Oquaye not to distort and rewrite the country's history.

















