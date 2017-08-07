Leave NDC Alone! - Koku Jabs Amidu

Former Attorney-General, Martin Amidu Related Stories Anti-corruption crusader and former Attorney General, Martin A.B.K. Amidu has been slammed by the Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho over his allegation that ex-President Mahama appointed Charlotte Osei to head the Electoral Commission on grounds of incompetence.



He therefore indicated that Madam Charlotte Osei’s deficiency made her “susceptible for use for an election rigging agenda”.



" . . as I said time without number during the 2016 elections, she was appointed by a corrupt Government precisely because of her incompetence that made her susceptible for use for an election rigging agenda. Her appointing Government failed in the rigging agenda despite all the attempts by the Commission to narrow the election to a two-party race to facilitate easy rigging for the incumbent," the one-time Attorney-General claimed.



But the NDC Deputy Chief Scribe in response on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show charged the Citizen Vigilante Martin Amidu to redirect his arsenal to the camp of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in terms of election malpractices as it is known through Ken Agyapong, Assin Central NPP MP that something happened, leading to NPP's victory in the 2016 elections.



“Ask Ken Agyapong who threatened to expose the NPP on how the NPP-led by Peter Mac-Manu won the 2016 election which was why at midnight he called a press conference to declare the NPP winner while counting of the results were ongoing,” he asserted.



Buttressing his claims, Koku Anyidoho mentioned NPP’s Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu’s deportation from Kenya, denying him the opportunity to serve as an observer of the Kenyan election as a classical example of their wrongdoings in the 2016 elections.



He was of the view that the Kenyans might have read about the role he played in Ghana’s 2016 elections, necessitating their action against him when he went to Kenya; reiterating that the Kenyans didn’t want him there to create confusion in Kenya’s election.



“He [Mac Manu] used all kinds of dirty tricks to win the 2016 election in Ghana and the Kenyans won’t allow him to come to their country to create problems for them and that was why he was sacked to come to Ghana,” alleged.



“So tell Martin Amidu that if he wants someone who has embarrassed himself in elections, he should go to Mac-Manu’s house and leave the NDC alone to ponder on our issues. President Mahama that he wanted to bring down has been called up to observe Kenya’s election and the NPP’s Mac-Manu was pushed out of Kenya due to the way they won the 2016 election,” he slammed.



A leading member of Kenyan’s National Super Alliance (NASA) has confirmed that former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana, Peter Mac Manu and one other Ghanaian were deported from Kenya on Saturday.



Mac Manu who was the Campaign Manager of the NPP in the 2016 general elections was the leader of a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya.



But Musalia Mudavadi, the Chairman of NASA National Campaign Committee (NACACO), told journalists Mr. Mac Manu and his compatriot, who is yet to be identified, were arrested immediately their plane landed in Kenya and deported on Saturday.



Musalia Mudavadi was categorical that the two Ghanaians were not in the country to work for NASA but to only “share their experiences” because the electronic system to be used for this year’s elections was similar to what was used in Ghana’s 2016 elections.