Investigate Mac Manu’s Deportation – Ablakwa Tells Government

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minority's spokesperson of foreign affairs and the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for an investigation into the deportation of former NPP chairman Peter Mac Manu and Kenya.



According to the North Tongu MP, the matter deserves probing by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



“The alleged treatment of Mr. Mac Manu at the hands of Kenyan authorities deserve looking into. I hope our Foreign Ministry is taking this up,” Ablakwa wrote on Twitter.



Kenyan authorities denied Mr. Mac Manu entry into the country to lead a team of election observers from the Democratic Union of Africa ahead of Tuesday’s polls.



According to sources familiar with the development, the 2016 New Patriotic Party’s Campaign Manager’s entry refusal into the East African country is because he is an honorary chairman of the union, an umbrella body of Centre-right parties in Africa which includes some opposition parties in Kenya.



Meanwhile, former President John Maham is leading a 15-member delegation from the Commonwealth nations to monitor tomorrow’s polls, which is a straight fight between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.



Kenyan elections over the years have been plagued with violence.