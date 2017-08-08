Name A Single NDC Corrupt Official - Rawlings Dared

Related Stories A leading member of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Mohammed Saani, has dared the Former President Rawlings name any corrupt official perceived under the John Mahama administration.



Addressing gathering at the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival on August 5, Former President Jerry John Rawlings said he does not hate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but rather dislikes acts of corruption perpetrated by some officials of the party. He noted his unflinching stance against corruption which had created the false perception among some NDC faithfuls that he hates the party. But speaking on Abusua FM Monday morning, Alhaji Saani expressed his disappointment in the comments made by the former president.



According to him, such comments indicates Rawlings has expunged himself from the party and is only putting up appearance with the public.



‘When a supposed elder speaks like this, then you know he is no longer a family member. Exactly the reason why I keep saying he is not the only founder of our party. How can he be applauding an opponent? Well everything shows he is not an NDC member. He deserted the party when needed. He cannot be bothered.”



He therefore dared the former president to publicly name a single corrupt official in the NDC.



“He should stop blabbing. The former president is always making wild allegations. I dare him to name a single corrupt official. Why is he mute on that? He has no evidence. We are tired.” he said.