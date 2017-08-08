PNC In ‘Deep Crisis’ – Mornah

Bernard Monarh is the National Chairman of the party Related Stories The People’s National Convention (PNC) is in crisis, National Chairman of the party, Bernard Mornah, has said.



Mr Mornah explained that the PNC is in crisis because its 2016 presidential candidate Dr Edward Mahama is “hobnobbing” with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“From where I sit, our party is in deep crisis because we don’t know whether we belong to the left or right. Our leader is hobnobbing with the president and we have to wait, anytime he finishes hobnobbing, he then comes to give us direction,” Mr Mornah said on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 8 August 2017.



The PNC has been unhappy with Dr Mahama for accepting an appointment from the President as an Amabssador-at-Large without consulting the party.



When the news first broke, Mr Mornah expressed shock that Dr Mahama did not deem it fit to have consulted the party before accepting the position.



He said in an earlier interview with Class News: “When I heard it, I said ‘no, it can’t be true of my Edward Mahama’. But when the radio stations aired his voice, I was immobilised, to say the least. Edward Mahama is the leader of the PNC as of now and if the leader of the PNC accepts an appointment from President Akufo-Addo’s government that means that the NPP has become his pseudo-political party.”



“Is he requesting all of us to join his pseudo-political party?” Mr Mornah queried.



Meanwhile, Dr Mahama said the appointment is an honour to serve God and country.