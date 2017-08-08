Former Deputy Chief of Staff Valerie Sawyerr Related Stories



In an article, part of which responded to Mr Amidu’s recent epistle in which he said the National Democratic Congress should be blamed for the chaos at the Electoral Commission (EC), Ms Sawyerr said just like he had advised Mr Amidu in the past, his “over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance” will be his Achilles heels.



“… and what is Comrade Martin Amidu also babbling about? Martin, did I not tell you that your pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance constitute your Achilles heel? Remember, when I told you (years ago) after a presidential press conference, that a directive had been issued that no appointee should grant a press interview in order to avoid any contradictory statements on air … and you screeched … ‘who are you … small girl like you … where were you when I was Attorney General’ etc etc? Remember I told you that it is your Achilles heel that would destroy you?



“Barely a week or so after that, you were relieved of your post as Attorney-General after attempting to assault a sitting Head of State? Since then you have become a so-called crusader, sinking lower and lower in the NDC as you seem to rise higher and higher in the NPP. I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom … but once again I say to you … this time with a nation full of witnesses … that your Achilles heel will destroy you!



“Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in Opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC. Or do you also subscribe to the agenda to destroy to take over? The agenda that is based on the premise that it is easier to take over the NDC when it is in Opposition!”, Ms Sawyerr wrote.



Below is her full article:



They say he booms … I say he buzzes … like an agitated mosquito … looking for his next victim. Again, he heads for other Heads of State … describing their governance as riddled with corruption. Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Akufo-Addo) reign is unsullied? Really?



Who born dog … in fact … who born monkey?



1. BOST sells 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to a non-registered non-licensed company, Movinpinaa Energy, under questionable circumstances and he has not seen or heard? Indeed, the matter is before the High Court … Suit No. GJ 1010/17.



2. Minister for Finance issues US$2.25 billion worth of bonds, 95% of which is purchased by Franklyn Templeton Investment Limited under opaque circumstances giving rise to conflict of interest issues, and he has not seen or heard? There is a suit before the High Court requesting for certain details of the transaction; a Petition before CHRAJ on conflict of interest issues; a suit before the Supreme Court requesting clarification on whether the Attorney-General can defend the Minister for Finance in a conflict of interest matter; a Petition before the United States Security & Exchange Commission; and a Whistleblower Complaint lodged with the Regulator in Luxemburg (Commission de Surveillance de Secteur Financier).



3. Minister for Interior deports someone under questionable circumstances and the High Court quashes the deportation order, and he has not seen or heard? Suit No. GJ/1034/2017 (Justice Ackaah Boafo).



4. Members of the Philip Addison Committee investigating AMERI are financed by the same AMERI on an overseas trip under unethical circumstances, and he has not seen or heard?



5. Cocaine goes missing at the port under fishy circumstances, and he has not seen or heard?



6. GHC5 million from state coffers is spent on



I could go on and on …



JJ oooo JJ … the great Papa JJ … the one and only Junior Jesus … the great saint who never does wrong … you are still flogging a dead horse … the NDC is in Opposition in case you have not noticed, while a living raging bull is moving around with reckless abandon destroying everything it finds in its path including the assets and citizens of this nation.



… but I guess you really can’t see it … or you are waiting for it to raise its tusks in avenging rage to gore your eyes out. I hope when the tusks are raised, the bond or pact you have made with the ‘brass band conducting’ President will be strong enough to cause the tusks to be lowered before they pierce your eyes that see only what you want to see in line with whatever agenda you deem fit. By the way, did you see the President conducting the brass band? Was that the police band or army band? Was it in Ghana or overseas? Ei, Mr. President, what was that?



Papa Stone, I hear you said



‘When I talk they say I don’t like NDC, no! I don’t like stealing, I don’t like disgrace so if NDC does good I will praise them if they are bad I will say it as well’.



Who has said you don’t like the NDC? Are you setting your own questions and answering them please? Nobody has said you do not like the NDC. Stop putting words in our mouths. Indeed, some think you crave for the NDC so much that you are prepared to destroy anyone and anything in the NDC if that will suit your agenda to always be in control of the NDC.



… but I don’t blame you Papa J … I blame the NDC … after you taught us probity, accountability and transparency, why can’t we rise to demand same of you? After you taught us to be fearless in upholding the truth, why don’t we rise to demand same of you? When you twist and manipulate us, why don’t our leaders ask you why you are breaching your own so-called rules?



With all due respect, have you named those you KNOW to be involved in corruption?



• Maybe they will explain to you that the Head of State put the money in a bag and placed it on the plane and that it was used for the ‘good of the country’ … the same way the US$5m (oops US$2m) was placed in a briefcase and put on the plane and was used ‘for the good of the country’.



• Maybe they will explain to you that the luxury car you see in their yard was given to them as a gift by unnamed friends … the same way the black convertible Chevy Coupe sports car was given by unnamed friends as a birthday gift.



You never know what their explanations would be. It is therefore important that you name them and allow them to have a hearing in line with the rules of natural justice.



• NDC, where are our men and women?

• NDC where are our leaders?

• I challenge you to rise and speak the truth unblemished and fearlessly!!!

• The truth can be told by all – no man or woman is the sole repository of truth!



… and what is Comrade Martin Amidu also babbling about? Martin, did I not tell you that your pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance constitute your Achilles heel? Remember, when I told you (years ago) after a presidential press conference, that a directive had been issued that no appointee should grant a press interview in order to avoid any contradictory statements on air … and you screeched … ‘who are you … small girl like you … where were you when I was Attorney General’ etc etc? Remember I told you that it is your Achilles heel that would destroy you?



Barely a week or so after that, you were relieved of your post as Attorney-General after attempting to assault a sitting Head of State? Since then you have become a so-called crusader, sinking lower and lower in the NDC as you seem to rise higher and higher in the NPP. I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom … but once again I say to you … this time with a nation full of witnesses … that your Achilles heel will destroy you!



Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in Opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC. Or do you also subscribe to the agenda to destroy to take over? The agenda that is based on the premise that it is easier to take over the NDC when it is in Opposition!

Hahahahaha!!!



• I am waiting for the surrogate groups that will spring up suddenly like jacks in the box (I understand the plural is either ‘jack in the boxes’ or ‘jacks in the box’) to lambast me and everyone or everything that is connected with me … the modus operandus is always the same …



• I am waiting for the NDC men and women who will suddenly find their voices and go on air and call me unprintable names … the modus operandus is always the same …



• I am waiting for the NDC leadership who will summon me because all of a sudden they have found their disciplinary tongues having been whipped in line by bullies who seek to terrorise those around them … the modus operandus is always the same …

Buzz buzzzzz buzzzzzzzzzzzz!!!



Papa J, what happened to the anti-malaria crusade you were supposed to have embarked on after you left office? We have not heard much about it. Did you not find enough minions to work on it for you to ensure that you could take the glory?



Is it true that you fell out with a majority of those who worked diligently for you at different stages of your journey … the Ahwois, the Tsikatas, the Peprahs, the Abodakpis, the PV Obengs (blessed memory), the Sherry Ayiteys, the Kwesi Botchweys, the Martha Tamakloes, the Sipa Yankeys, the Ibrahim Adams, the Mould Iddrisus, the Herbert Mensahs and a whole host of others?



I guess the anti-malaria crusade was too calm a crusade for you. Then with all due respect, please look for something more exciting …



• The galamsey problem is still in existence despite the fact that the Government is trying to pretend that it has gone away. I am sure you are needed in places like Denkyira Obuasi to help clamp down on the menace. This will help your twin brother President Akufo-Addo fulfill his anti-galamsey promise. Even though he did promise the galamseyers before the 2016 elections that he would leave them to ply their trade. Hmmm …confusion here, there and everywhere!



• The army worms have destroyed a lot of our crops, signaling some level of food shortage in the country in the not too distant future. Under better regimes, the Ministry of Defence and the army were brought in quickly to deal with the problem anytime the worms reared their heads. This Government was busy doing paperwork to request millions of Cedis to enable them bring the situation under control. Then, finally, the amazingly incompetent Minister for Agriculture lied to the people of Ghana, telling us that the worms had been eradicated when it was not true. He should keep on lying till he wakes up one day to find the worms crawling in his hair … but I guess the dye is strong enough to kill them … oops! I promised Kwesi Botchway that I would behave myself … hehehe … after 50 years, most of us women are dying our hair anyway, so why not the men?



President Akufo-Addo … where are your men and women? Do not be deceived by JJ’s recent rantings that seem to favour your cause. Your Government in seven months is reeking of corruption. Rise up and do something about it instead of waving that baton with that uninspiring look on your face … to the left, up and down… to the right, up and down! A man is only as good as his word!



… and for your information, the primary responsibilities of a conductor is to ‘unify performers, set the tempo, execute clear preparations and beats, listen critically and shape the sound of the ensemble, and to control the interpretation and pacing of the music’ (Wikipedia). With all due respect, is that what you were doing in the ‘conducting video’ I saw? Is that what you are doing in governance today?



Years ago, we used to have some kind of insect spraying equipment that looked like a pump … it had a can which contained the insecticide and a long arm for pumping the insecticide towards the target. Nowadays, we have a simple tall can with a spray nozzle at the top. Maybe it is time to stop the gentle puffs with the modern cans and find one of the old bazookas!



The buzzing sound still continues … I am going back into hibernation … what I choose to call ‘Peaceful Opposition’!



… but before I leave … Mr. President, is it true that Peter Mac Manu (former NPP Chairman) was deported from Kenya where he was going to consult for the National Super Alliance (Nasa), Kenya’s Opposition Coalition, on ‘control’ of electoral data? … hmmm!



I am for peace … Shalom!!!



Former Deputy Chief of Staff Valerie Sawyerr has told former Attorney General Martin Amidu that his “pomposity” will eventually conspire to “destroy” him.In an article, part of which responded to Mr Amidu’s recent epistle in which he said the National Democratic Congress should be blamed for the chaos at the Electoral Commission (EC), Ms Sawyerr said just like he had advised Mr Amidu in the past, his “over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance” will be his Achilles heels.“… and what is Comrade Martin Amidu also babbling about? Martin, did I not tell you that your pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance constitute your Achilles heel? Remember, when I told you (years ago) after a presidential press conference, that a directive had been issued that no appointee should grant a press interview in order to avoid any contradictory statements on air … and you screeched … ‘who are you … small girl like you … where were you when I was Attorney General’ etc etc? Remember I told you that it is your Achilles heel that would destroy you?“Barely a week or so after that, you were relieved of your post as Attorney-General after attempting to assault a sitting Head of State? Since then you have become a so-called crusader, sinking lower and lower in the NDC as you seem to rise higher and higher in the NPP. I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom … but once again I say to you … this time with a nation full of witnesses … that your Achilles heel will destroy you!“Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in Opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC. Or do you also subscribe to the agenda to destroy to take over? The agenda that is based on the premise that it is easier to take over the NDC when it is in Opposition!”, Ms Sawyerr wrote.Below is her full article:They say he booms … I say he buzzes … like an agitated mosquito … looking for his next victim. Again, he heads for other Heads of State … describing their governance as riddled with corruption. Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Akufo-Addo) reign is unsullied? Really?Who born dog … in fact … who born monkey?1. BOST sells 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to a non-registered non-licensed company, Movinpinaa Energy, under questionable circumstances and he has not seen or heard? Indeed, the matter is before the High Court … Suit No. GJ 1010/17.2. Minister for Finance issues US$2.25 billion worth of bonds, 95% of which is purchased by Franklyn Templeton Investment Limited under opaque circumstances giving rise to conflict of interest issues, and he has not seen or heard? There is a suit before the High Court requesting for certain details of the transaction; a Petition before CHRAJ on conflict of interest issues; a suit before the Supreme Court requesting clarification on whether the Attorney-General can defend the Minister for Finance in a conflict of interest matter; a Petition before the United States Security & Exchange Commission; and a Whistleblower Complaint lodged with the Regulator in Luxemburg (Commission de Surveillance de Secteur Financier).3. Minister for Interior deports someone under questionable circumstances and the High Court quashes the deportation order, and he has not seen or heard? Suit No. GJ/1034/2017 (Justice Ackaah Boafo).4. Members of the Philip Addison Committee investigating AMERI are financed by the same AMERI on an overseas trip under unethical circumstances, and he has not seen or heard?5. Cocaine goes missing at the port under fishy circumstances, and he has not seen or heard?6. GHC5 million from state coffers is spent on [email protected] celebrations under hazy circumstances, after we have been told that corporate Ghana will sponsor the celebrations, and he has not seen or heard? Has Government been able to tell the nation how much they received from corporate Ghana?I could go on and on …JJ oooo JJ … the great Papa JJ … the one and only Junior Jesus … the great saint who never does wrong … you are still flogging a dead horse … the NDC is in Opposition in case you have not noticed, while a living raging bull is moving around with reckless abandon destroying everything it finds in its path including the assets and citizens of this nation.… but I guess you really can’t see it … or you are waiting for it to raise its tusks in avenging rage to gore your eyes out. I hope when the tusks are raised, the bond or pact you have made with the ‘brass band conducting’ President will be strong enough to cause the tusks to be lowered before they pierce your eyes that see only what you want to see in line with whatever agenda you deem fit. By the way, did you see the President conducting the brass band? Was that the police band or army band? Was it in Ghana or overseas? Ei, Mr. President, what was that?Papa Stone, I hear you said‘When I talk they say I don’t like NDC, no! I don’t like stealing, I don’t like disgrace so if NDC does good I will praise them if they are bad I will say it as well’.Who has said you don’t like the NDC? Are you setting your own questions and answering them please? Nobody has said you do not like the NDC. Stop putting words in our mouths. Indeed, some think you crave for the NDC so much that you are prepared to destroy anyone and anything in the NDC if that will suit your agenda to always be in control of the NDC.… but I don’t blame you Papa J … I blame the NDC … after you taught us probity, accountability and transparency, why can’t we rise to demand same of you? After you taught us to be fearless in upholding the truth, why don’t we rise to demand same of you? When you twist and manipulate us, why don’t our leaders ask you why you are breaching your own so-called rules?With all due respect, have you named those you KNOW to be involved in corruption?• Maybe they will explain to you that the Head of State put the money in a bag and placed it on the plane and that it was used for the ‘good of the country’ … the same way the US$5m (oops US$2m) was placed in a briefcase and put on the plane and was used ‘for the good of the country’.• Maybe they will explain to you that the luxury car you see in their yard was given to them as a gift by unnamed friends … the same way the black convertible Chevy Coupe sports car was given by unnamed friends as a birthday gift.You never know what their explanations would be. It is therefore important that you name them and allow them to have a hearing in line with the rules of natural justice.• NDC, where are our men and women?• NDC where are our leaders?• I challenge you to rise and speak the truth unblemished and fearlessly!!!• The truth can be told by all – no man or woman is the sole repository of truth!… and what is Comrade Martin Amidu also babbling about? Martin, did I not tell you that your pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance constitute your Achilles heel? Remember, when I told you (years ago) after a presidential press conference, that a directive had been issued that no appointee should grant a press interview in order to avoid any contradictory statements on air … and you screeched … ‘who are you … small girl like you … where were you when I was Attorney General’ etc etc? Remember I told you that it is your Achilles heel that would destroy you?Barely a week or so after that, you were relieved of your post as Attorney-General after attempting to assault a sitting Head of State? Since then you have become a so-called crusader, sinking lower and lower in the NDC as you seem to rise higher and higher in the NPP. I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom … but once again I say to you … this time with a nation full of witnesses … that your Achilles heel will destroy you!Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in Opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC. Or do you also subscribe to the agenda to destroy to take over? The agenda that is based on the premise that it is easier to take over the NDC when it is in Opposition!Hahahahaha!!!• I am waiting for the surrogate groups that will spring up suddenly like jacks in the box (I understand the plural is either ‘jack in the boxes’ or ‘jacks in the box’) to lambast me and everyone or everything that is connected with me … the modus operandus is always the same …• I am waiting for the NDC men and women who will suddenly find their voices and go on air and call me unprintable names … the modus operandus is always the same …• I am waiting for the NDC leadership who will summon me because all of a sudden they have found their disciplinary tongues having been whipped in line by bullies who seek to terrorise those around them … the modus operandus is always the same …Buzz buzzzzz buzzzzzzzzzzzz!!!Papa J, what happened to the anti-malaria crusade you were supposed to have embarked on after you left office? We have not heard much about it. Did you not find enough minions to work on it for you to ensure that you could take the glory?Is it true that you fell out with a majority of those who worked diligently for you at different stages of your journey … the Ahwois, the Tsikatas, the Peprahs, the Abodakpis, the PV Obengs (blessed memory), the Sherry Ayiteys, the Kwesi Botchweys, the Martha Tamakloes, the Sipa Yankeys, the Ibrahim Adams, the Mould Iddrisus, the Herbert Mensahs and a whole host of others?I guess the anti-malaria crusade was too calm a crusade for you. Then with all due respect, please look for something more exciting …• The galamsey problem is still in existence despite the fact that the Government is trying to pretend that it has gone away. I am sure you are needed in places like Denkyira Obuasi to help clamp down on the menace. This will help your twin brother President Akufo-Addo fulfill his anti-galamsey promise. Even though he did promise the galamseyers before the 2016 elections that he would leave them to ply their trade. Hmmm …confusion here, there and everywhere!• The army worms have destroyed a lot of our crops, signaling some level of food shortage in the country in the not too distant future. Under better regimes, the Ministry of Defence and the army were brought in quickly to deal with the problem anytime the worms reared their heads. This Government was busy doing paperwork to request millions of Cedis to enable them bring the situation under control. Then, finally, the amazingly incompetent Minister for Agriculture lied to the people of Ghana, telling us that the worms had been eradicated when it was not true. He should keep on lying till he wakes up one day to find the worms crawling in his hair … but I guess the dye is strong enough to kill them … oops! I promised Kwesi Botchway that I would behave myself … hehehe … after 50 years, most of us women are dying our hair anyway, so why not the men?President Akufo-Addo … where are your men and women? Do not be deceived by JJ’s recent rantings that seem to favour your cause. Your Government in seven months is reeking of corruption. Rise up and do something about it instead of waving that baton with that uninspiring look on your face … to the left, up and down… to the right, up and down! A man is only as good as his word!… and for your information, the primary responsibilities of a conductor is to ‘unify performers, set the tempo, execute clear preparations and beats, listen critically and shape the sound of the ensemble, and to control the interpretation and pacing of the music’ (Wikipedia). With all due respect, is that what you were doing in the ‘conducting video’ I saw? Is that what you are doing in governance today?Years ago, we used to have some kind of insect spraying equipment that looked like a pump … it had a can which contained the insecticide and a long arm for pumping the insecticide towards the target. Nowadays, we have a simple tall can with a spray nozzle at the top. Maybe it is time to stop the gentle puffs with the modern cans and find one of the old bazookas!The buzzing sound still continues … I am going back into hibernation … what I choose to call ‘Peaceful Opposition’!… but before I leave … Mr. President, is it true that Peter Mac Manu (former NPP Chairman) was deported from Kenya where he was going to consult for the National Super Alliance (Nasa), Kenya’s Opposition Coalition, on ‘control’ of electoral data? … hmmm!I am for peace … Shalom!!! Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.