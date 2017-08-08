Creating A New Region Is Not The Solution To Western Region Problems - Wassa East MP

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has indicated that a proposal for the creation of a new region out of the Western Region is currently under consideration.



Speaking at a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai district in the Western Region on the first day of his 3-day tour to the Region, the President noted that he has received petition for the Regional Chiefs regarding the new region and has therefore forwarded it to the Council of State for their recommendations.



He also said a meeting between him and the Council of State has been scheduled on Tuesday, August 15 to deliberate on the issue.



But commenting on the matter on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Member of Parliament for Wassa East Isaac Agyei Mensah has appealed to the President not to consider the creation of the new region.



According to him, creating a new region from the Western Region is not the solution to the challenges facing the Region.



To him, instead of having a new region; the President and government should concentrate on developing the Region.



Hon. Agyei Mensah pointed out some challenges confronting the Region as poor roads and infrastructural development.



He therefore would have the government construct better roads and further improve the infrastructure at the Region, which will help boost the progress of the Region.



Also addressing the issue on 'Kokrokoo' was the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper Kwesi Pratt who also agreed with the MP on providing better roads and resolving the challenges of the Region.



Kwesi Pratt wondered how the creation of a new region would positively affect the lives of the residents in the Region.



In his view, the government should take pragmatic steps to revamp the Region since creating a new region wouldn't help to curb the plight of the people.



