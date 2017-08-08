All 7 EC Commissioners Should Have Been Sacked, But . . . - Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories Preliminary investigations into the turf war at the Electoral Commission are said to have commenced.



The Chief Justice has written officially to the Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei, to respond to the allegations leveled against her by her staff; sources disclosed.



Daily Guide has learnt that the letter from the Office of the Chief Justice was delivered last Friday.



The two other commissioners, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku-Amankwa, have equally been written to, to react to the petitions against them, seeking their removal from office.



While the Chief Justice has reportedly begun a probe into the matter, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper Kwesi Pratt is calling for heads to roll within the Commission.



According to him, the Commissioners have brought the integrity and image of the Commission into disrepute following their feud and have disappointed Ghanaians.



He says anyone who thinks they have an easy solution to the issue would be a liar.



Due to this, Mr. Pratt says he is sure Ghanaians would have voiced and propagated that all the 7-member Commissioners at the EC be sacked over the alleged abuse of power and corruption scandal.



“If not for some implications attached to their appointments, I would have said and Ghanaians would have propagated that all seven of them should go home. They should all go home because they didn’t help us . . . they have really disappointed us . . . " he stressed on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.







