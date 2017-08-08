The President’s Appointment Of Dr. Mahama As Ambassador-At-Large Is Not Enough Commitment.

Related Stories The Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih says so far, one of themost admirable things undertaken by President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo following his inaugural statement urging citizens, not to be spectators but citizens has been the appointment of Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama as the Ambassador-at-large.­



Speaking on the sidelines of the 51st Jalsa Salana in the UK, the Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih admonished he president to extend an invitation to people who are willing to be participants, if he’s still committed to his inaugural statement.



‘’So far we haven’t seen much of it. But I believe it’s early yet to see; what I have seen so far is that, for instance, only recently one opposition leader was brought into the government.



“The president appointed him as the Ambassador-at-large for Ghana. This is the head of an opposition party. And because of the all-inclusiveness, maybe he decided to bring him on board. It is also a sign that possibly many other positive things will come.’’



Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama who was the flagbearer of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) in 2016 general elections is one of the president’s recent appointments as Ambassador-at-large.­ His appointment followed some disagreement from his party, who described his decision to accept the appointment as unlawful.



Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, charged President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo to create a level playing field which would accommodate varied views and opinions of the people. This according to him is the one way to have people as participants and not spectators, adding that the Ghanaian has become politically matured an indicator which encourages optimism.



‘’If you want people to be participants and not spectators, you at the helm of affairs, should put in measures to ensure that you invite them, you get them onto the playing field. If you don’t invite me into the playing field to be part of the team, then I will end up being a spectator sitting there and watching you”, he stressed.