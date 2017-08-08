Mac-Manu Deserved To Be Deported - Asiedu Nketiah

Related Stories General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah believes the reason behind the deportation of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 Campaign Manager, Peter Mac-Manu has to do with his relations with one of the political parties contesting the Kenyan elections.



According to him, even though he has not heard any explanation from Peter Mac-Manu regarding his deportation, the fact that the NPP said he [Mac-Manu] went to Kenya and was leading a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to Kenya's General Elections is enough reason to deport him.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe insisted that if the explanation given by John Boadu is anything to go by, then the Kenyans deserve to sack him as they [Kenyans] know him to be affiliated to a sister party in Kenya; hence, pretending to be an independent observer.



“ . . our political parties have sister parties in Kenya which are parties in the election and since the NPP has a sister party in the ongoing election, they can share their election experience with their sister party. Sister parties can seek directives from their counterpart in Ghana as to how to train their polling agents,” he explained.



He stressed that “the Kenyans will not allow you to play that role as independent election observer, knowing that you are affiliated to a particular political party participating in the election. They see you as a double standard that is there to serve a different purpose.”



“This is why I keep fighting some opinion leaders in the country to stop their double standards and be bold to declare their political stands and stop hiding behind their profession to do the bidding of their political affiliates,” he cautioned.



He maintained that the fact that such double standards are tolerated in the country do not mean that the Kenyans will standby to watch similar thing to unfold in their country; hence their decision to sack Mac-Manu whom they felt was not an independent election observer as his tag stipulated.