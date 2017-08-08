Martin Amidu Is On NPP Payroll – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said he has strong convicton that fellow party member and former Attorney General, Martin Amidu is being ‘remote controlled’ by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Amidu also known as the ‘citizen vigilante’ has been a thorn in the flesh of his own NDC party as he has consistently attacked members of the party including former President John Mahama on several occasions.



In his recent epistle, Mr. Amidu blamed the Mahama-led government for the chaos at the Electoral Commission. He claimed that the embattled EC chairperson Charlotte Osei was appointed by ex President John Mahama to help the NDC rig the 2016 elections.



“… As I said time without number during the 2016 elections, she was appointed by a corrupt Government precisely because of her incompetence that made her susceptible for use for an election rigging agenda.



“Her appointing Government failed in the rigging agenda despite all the attempts by the Commission to narrow the election to a two-party race to facilitate easy rigging for the incumbent.



“She has, either on her own or at the instance of her mentor, been trying to recycle herself as a neutral Electoral Commissioner after her Church Papa mediated her peaceful announcement of the election results,” he wrote.



But speaking to sit-in-host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Tuesday, Koku Anyidoho stated that Mr Amidu who was the NDC running mate to late President Mills in the 2000 elections, strikes only when the NPP is struggling and looking terribly bad in the eyes of the public.



“He only comes out to spew gibberish whenever the NPP is under pressure and looking bad, but the NDC is looking so good in terms of the psychological warfare, that is when Martin Amidu strikes. So if people say the NPP induces him to do its bidding whenever the party is in trouble, they’re justified in their conclusion.



“Those who say Martin Amidu is on the payroll of the NPP may be right, because he’s sent only when the NDC is pinning down the NPP. He fires some internal salvos to see how he can rock the internal NDC boat, some of us are bigging to believe that theory that he’s on the NPP payroll.” Asked if the NDC will consider dismissing Mr Amidu for the consistent embarrasment he causes the NDC, Koku Anyidoho stated that the party will not glorify the former Attorney General and in so doing make a hero out of him.



“He’s running himself into a ditch of non-relevance and swimming in some sea of delusion on granduer, and why waste out time on such a character. What is Martin Amidu’s locus in the NDC as at now for us to worry our heads about wanting to dismiss him.”