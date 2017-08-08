Wontumi To Build A New Ultramodern NPP Regional Office In Kumasi

Related Stories Information reliable to Peacefmonline.com indicates that, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has set up a Five-Member Committee to oversee the construction of a new party office for the party in the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the ruling party.



It is believed that the committee will be responsible for the sourcing of funds, acquisition of land and award of construction as well as ensure the successful execution of an ultramodern office befitting of the party.



The committee will be led by constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who will also act as the representative for all the constituencies in the region.



Other members include - Member of Parliament for Edubiase who will also represent all the MPs in the region, the District Chief Executive Officer of Ahafo Ano North, Mad. Martina Appiah, who will represent all the MMDCEs, the Constituency Chairman for Adansi Fomena, Akwasi Nti.



An astute Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Adom Appiah, will act as the regional representative on the Committee.



They are expected to be inaugurated by the Regional Chairman before commencement of work - meanwhile, four eminent personalities have been appointed as advisors to the Committee.



These are Mrs. Mary Atiemo, a retired nurse and key member of the party who will represent the Council of Elders, Nana Nkansah Boadu, Nzemahene , Hon Osei Asibey Antwi, KMA Boss and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simmon Osei Mensah.



The setting up of the Committee is seen as another further in the cup of the young and industrious Chairman of the party, having steered the party to a sterling performance in the Ashanti Region during 2016 elections.



Chairman Wontumi as affectionately called in politics singlehandedly funded the acquisition of a full house at Krofrom which is currently being used as the Regional Headquarters of the party.



