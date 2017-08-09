Rawlings Is An Institution But Not Above Criticisms – Aggrey Darko

Related Stories A senior political science lecturer with University of Ghana says former President Jerry John Rawlings is not immune to criticism, despite his contributions towards Ghana's democracy.



Dr Aggrey Darko said it is important and natural for citizens to articulate certain concerns in a democratic society like Ghana without fear or favour.



“That should be the nature of our politics…[but it should be done] within an atmosphere of civility and decorum,” the lecturer told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Top Story Tuesday.



Dr Darko was reacting to an article written by former deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Valerie Sawyer under former President John Mahama.



In the article, the environmental consultant took a dead aim at Mr Rawlings and former Attorney-General, Martin Amidu for their criticisms that she believes led to the defeat of Mr Mahama in the 2016 elections.



“They say he booms [but] I say he buzzes…like an agitated mosquito…looking for his next victim,” she said of Mr Rawlings.



She decried the holier than thou attitude of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which she found disappointing.



“Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished or that his twin brother’s (President Addo) reign is unsullied? Really?” the former deputy Chief of Staff asked in her opinion piece.



She also said the problems with Mr Amidu are his “pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance.”



Dr Sawyer said the weaknesses of the former A-G are to blame for his downfall in the NDC as a rising politician.



“I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom…but once again I say to you…this time with a nation full of witnesses…that your Achilles heel will destroy you,” she said.



But while sections of Ghanaians believe the former deputy Chief of Staff was harsh with the former President and former A-G, Dr Aggrey Darko said there is nothing wrong with that.



"What it indicates is that we ought to be democrat at heart," he said, adding although criticism is important in a functioning democracy, it has to be done with decorum and civility.