No One Can Outshine Nkrumah In Ghana’s History Despite Ploy By NPP – Chief Biney

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chief Biney has said emphatically that none of the founding fathers of the country's history can out shine Kwame Nkrumah despite attempts by the new patriotic Party to take the shine off him.



He explained that even though other members of the big six played significant roles in gaining our independence, it was never going to happen that the others would outshine the first president of the country.



According to him, the country has over the years celebrated members of the big six by naming monuments after them so he could not fathom why the NPP will organise a lecture just to paint a different picture of the existing history.



“Images of the big six are on our monies, buses and interchanges have even been named after them. So what else can we do as a country to show our appreciation”, He said.



The staunch member of the NDC communication team added the government could go ahead to declare 4th August as a national holiday if they think the others are not being recognised in our National history.



He made this comment to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on the Yensempa show which airs on Agoo TV.



His comments comes on the back of a lecture delivered by the speaker of parliament Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye who’s statement suggested that Ghana has over the years told half the story of our political history highlighting the achievement of just Kwame Nkrumah leaving out other members who played an integral role in gaining independence.