'Shadow Veep' Amidu Acting Out of Bitterness. . . Needs A Psychologist - Allotey Blasts Fmr A-G

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has exposed the true colours of Former Attorney General Martin Amidu.



Allotey Jacobs minced no words as he stressed that Mr. Martin Amidu's recent attacks on the NDC is stemmed from his bitterness for the party.



According to him, Mr. Amidu is embittered for only one reason, the reason being that he wasn't appointed by the late President John Evans Atta Mills to be his Running Mate following the 2000 general elections.



Allotey explained that the late President chose Martin Amidu who due to his position apparently grew wings and nicknamed himself a "shadow Vice President".



He wondered how a Running Mate for a party even after the NDC had lost the elections in the year 2000 would prance around as a 'shadow Vice President'.



Allotey made the shocking revelations following Martin Amidu's outburst on the NDC.



Mr. Amidu accused the NDC of losing the Presidential election and several seats in Parliament after the party attempted to rig the 2016 elections.



To him, the NDC-Mahama government appointed Mrs. Charlotte Osei as Electoral Commissioner to advance their ill motives.



The ill motives, he cited, were to ensure that Mrs. Charlotte Osei will rig the elections in favour of the party and its Presidential and Parliamentary candidates.



But addressing the former Attorney General on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs expressed utter disgust over the behaviour of Martin Amidu further revealing that at some point in time, he (Amidu) began to throw his hands about in rage at the late President Mills because the late President decided to drop him and go for Ex-President John Dramani Mahama as his Running Mate in the 2012 electioneering year.



"May be we need to give him a psychologist," Allotey Jacobs told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Allotey added that, though Mr. Amidu was appointed as Attorney General, he was so consumed by bitterness that the Attorney General position didn't satisfy his thirst for the Vice President post and since then has targeted the NDC.



Baring what he calls the truth behind Martin Amidu's effusion on the NDC, Allotey Jacobs revealed that Mr. Amidu never wanted to be Attorney General and was therefore disappointed in the late President for deciding to choose a different candidate as his Running Mate.



He described Martin Amidu as a "liar" and asked Ghanaians to ignore him.



