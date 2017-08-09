I Never Said ‘Rawlings Is A Failed Founder’ - Solomon Nkansah Cries

Related Stories The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah says he has never described Ex-President John Jerry Rawlings as a “failed founder” of the NDC as purported in the media.



A story was attributed to the NDC man by Accra-based Starr FM for siding with Valerie Sawyerr to express repulsion over former President Rawlings’ persistent attacks on the leadership of the party and former President John Mahama.



According to the story, Solomon Nkansah said the first six months of the presidency of the late President Atta Mills and Mahama “never encountered such a magnitude of corruptible activities that Akufo-Addo has encountered” and that Mr. Rawlings cannot pretend not to know.



He said Mr. Rawlings’ continuous attacks on the NDC clearly indicate that he has failed as the Chairman of the Party’s Council of elders.



“So if he fails to counsel the party within and set out there to complain, people will tell you that you are acting on emotions. So he has no excuse in hiding behind him complaining and people saying that he is acting on emotions or hurting the NDC . . . it is a fair conclusion.



“Nana Akufo-Addo, when the NPP had their issue between Otiko and Bugri Naabu, they called NPP Council of Elders meeting to resolve the matter. You are praising those people who have shown leadership where the whole party has acted collectively where you as a founder has failed,” he told Starr News Tuesday.



But speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’, Solomon Nkansah emphatically stated that “I never said Rawlings is a failed founder. They [Starr FM] just draw their own conclusion. This is bad. I never said that.”



He explained that – “I told the Starr FM reporter that, I’d wish the former president would have resolved issues internally within the party as a leader than going public. As a council elder, it will be advisable to sit the party leadership down and advise us. His style of bombarding the party in public isn’t the best.”



Solomon Nkansah however noted that “Some utterances by Mr. Rawlings affect the party in so many ways. Our opponents use that against us. He is not helping the party with that.”