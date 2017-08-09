‘Drunkards, Crazy’ People Calling For Rawlings’ Dismissal – Naabu

former President Jerry John Rawlings Related Stories Critics calling for the dismissal of former President Jerry John Rawlings from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may either be “crazy” or “drunk”, Mr Joseph Naabu, the party’s Member of Parliament for Yunyoo, has said.



Mr Naabu’s comment comes on the heels of a call by a member of the NDC, Alhaji Mohammed Saani that the leadership of the party must apply disciplinary measures against Mr Rawlings and former Attorney General Martin Amidu for their continuous criticism of their own party publicly.



According to him, the actions and inactions of the two personalities within the NDC have brought the NDC into disrepute and public ridicule contrary to Article 46(8) of the party’s constitution, a situation that requires immediate attention.



Mr Saani’s call follows Mr Rawlings’ accusation of former presidents John Ayekum Kufuor, John Mills and John Mahama as corrupt leaders. Mr Amidu on the other hand recently accused the NDC of appointing Mrs Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to help the party rig the 20016 elections.



But speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, Mr Naabu said: “I don’t know whether those people are crazy, I don’t know whether those people are drunk.”



“It is the people who made the party to win elections. Elections are about numbers, elections are about votes, so I don’t think those who are calling for the suspension of Mr Rawlings are calling for a good cause. They are rather calling for a wrong cause.



“He has been a president of this country for 19 years and all those who are talking and calling for his suspension gained their political teeth through former president Rawlings.”