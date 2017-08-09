Egbert Faibille Gets Appointment...

Related Stories Renowned journalist and lawyer Egbert Faibille has been appointed Chief Executive officer of the National Petroleum Commission by President Akufo-Addo.



The appointment is expected to be announced soon by the Presidency.



Egbert is the publisher of the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper. He had previously worked for the Independent Newspaper.



After graduating from law school, he worked with lawyer Yoni Kulendi after which he moved on to establish his own law firm Faibille & Faibille.



Source: starrfmonline.com