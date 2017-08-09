‘NDC School’ Launches This Week ...

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch its political training institute aimed at ensuring that members are grounded in the ideals of the party. Ghana Institute of Social Democracy will be launched on Thursday, August 10, 2017, said NDC’s Director of Research, Dr William Ahadzie. Mr Ahadzie told Graphic Online that the school will focus mainly on ensuring that party faithful to understand the principles and ideologies of the NDC.

Programmes

Dr Ahadzie who doubles as the Acting Rector of the institute said some of the programmes that the institute would run include the philosophy of the party, history of the party, history of Ghana, constitutional studies, party management, political communication, leadership skills, elections and electoral systems. According to him, the school for a start will focus more on short courses, workshops and conferences for party members.





Dr Ahadzie told Graphic Online that the school will not limit itself to only NDC party members, but all persons interested in learning more about the ideals of social democracy would be entertained as well. “We are not looking at NDC people only but people who share our ideals from other countries in the sub-region,” he said. He said the party has already begun the process of having the school registered with the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE).

He said it has become necessary for the party to have the school established, adding that elsewhere, political parties has universities where party loyalists were taught about the philosophy of the party. Dr Ahadzie, however, indicated that when the party finally establishes the school, it would ensure that party appointees, Members of Parliament (MPs) and executives will all be taken through the principles and philosophies of the party. That, he said, would help such people to work along the lines of the party’s principles.

He said the launch of the institute would be done on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the party’s head office at Adabraka in Accra and added that the party would also use the occasion to inaugurate the institute’s Programmes Committee, Academic Affairs Committee, Administration Committee, Finance Committee, and Estate Committee. Dr Ahazie said the school in the meantime will start from the conference room of the party’s headquarters.