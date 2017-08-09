Who's Valerie Sawyerr? Teye Nyaunu Dares Mahama's 'Girl' 

Related Stories Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo constituency, Michael Teye Nyaunu has indicated that the former Deputy Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyerr has no locus in the formation of the party to insult the founding father, Ex-President Rawlings.



According to him, Valerie Sawyerr should be thankful to her father for playing a significant role in the formation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as her deceased father’s legacy in the party is what has been passed unto her.



“ . . What was going on in the Flagstaff House when Stan Dogbe and the rest were fooling around? Who was controlling them? I want Valerie Sawyerr to move out and do organization, but for her father, may he rest in peace . . . who is Valerie Sawyerr? But for her father, It was her father’s role that was given to her. If she comes out again I'll fire a long range missle and she'll regret for sticking out her neck," he angrily said.



He however asserted that “maybe she rose in the NDC through the backdoor to get certain positions she occupies in the party”.



His fury is based on an article written by Valerie Sawyerr, expressing her outrage at Mr. Rawlings for his consistent criticisms of the NDC. She said he was “still flogging a dead horse” even though the party was now in opposition.



She said the former President and founding father of the NDC was so obsessed with the NDC that he was prepared to destroy anyone and anything in the NDC if that will suit his agenda to be in the driving seat.



But the former NDC MP for Lower Manya Krobo on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show admonished the executives of the NDC to stop the internal bickering and rather re-organize the NDC if they don’t want NPP to stay on to power for a long time.



“If we don’t stop the in-fighting and re-organize the NDC, we are giving the NPP the chance to stay on to power for a longer period. The executives must admit that we have lost woefully and that they didn’t play their roles well and then start from there,” he admonished.



He further cautioned the NDC to refrain from saying that former President Rawlings is no longer relevant in the party and that the NDC can work without him; thus such statement affected the chances of NDC in the Volta Region as the Ewes felt their son [Rawlings] has been relegated to the background without any stance.



“Look, our cultural tides are so stiff that you cannot joke with them. Rawlings, whether we like it or not, he is an Ewe and he came from Volta Region. A lot of the chiefs in the region see him as a son and when they learnt through Asiedu Nketiah’s comment that they no longer need Rawlings, the message got to them,” he opined.



“You think his people didn’t hear Asiedu Nketiah and that they will inquire from Rawlings? That was what happened; if you had thrown their son away, the founder who they love and cherish as a role model, hero and a warrior, who are you then that the Ewes will follow? The Ewes don’t know anybody in NDC but Rawlings and so they never turned up during the election,” he added.