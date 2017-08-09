I'm Disappointed In Martin Amidu - Ofosu Ampofo

Related Stories NDC Director of Elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has waded into discussions regarding the accusations by the former Attorney General Martin Amidu.



Mr. Martin Amidu has leveled several allegations against the NDC, some of which is that the party under the leadership of Ex-President John Mahama appointed Mrs. Charlotte Osei as Electoral Commissioner to help the party rig the 2016 elections.



According to the former Attorney General, the NDC had planned to use Mrs. Charlotte Osei as a conduit to advance their ill plot of winning the elections but their attempts failed resulting in their humiliating defeat.



He also made several accusations against the NDC to drive home his grievances.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on the issue, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo expressed disappointment in Mr. Amidu and wondered why he has chosen to go public about his grief over the NDC.



According to him, Mr. Amidu cannot sit in his room and just pen down anything that comes to his mind concerning the NDC.



Mr. Amidu, he noted, has been a leader in the NDC and so should know very well that the party has structures and constitution that need to be followed to address issues pertaining to the party.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he therefore expected him (Mr. Amidu) to have resorted to using the party structures to raise his concerns.



As if to say Mr. Amidu lacks common sense, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, who couldn't fathom the behaviour of Mr. Amidu, sent a strong message to the latter;



“I’m so sad about Martin Amidu and some of the things that he writes. He’s an intellectual. Fine, we’ll give it to him. He’s a lawyer. He’s a constitutional lawyer. Everybody is privy to the knowledge he has. But when it comes to party matters, some of the system are guided by common sense . . . Some of them are guided by common sense which is not very common.”