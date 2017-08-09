Martin Amidu To Face Disciplinary Committee - NDC

Related Stories The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kofi Adams says former Attorney General and once running mate to the late Prof. Evans Atta Mills, Mr Martin Amidu may appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.



He says a petition from some concerned members of the party has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee.



Speaking on Okay FM’s “Ade Akye Abea” program the National Organizer confirmed receipt of a petition from the concerned NDC members.



"Mr. Amidu will appear before the committee to provide answers to certain allegations leveled against him by the concerned members and appropriate sanctions would be prescribed against him", he added.



Some members of NDC have petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to punish Mr Amidu, for his recent statements.



The petitioners, Evans Amankwah, 2016 Parliamentary candidate for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region and Abigail Elorm Mensah, a 2016 Parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa South in the Eastern Region in their petition dated August 7, 2017 said Mr Amidu has brought and continues to bring the NDC into disrepute and public ridicule contrary to Article 46(8) of the party’s constitution.



To them, the utterances and certain articles authored by Mr Amidu has weakened party unity and cohesion contrary to article 45 of the party’s constitution and therefore want disciplinary action against the him.



They want the disciplinary committee to institute punitive measures against the citizen vigilante and prevent him from carrying himself in ways that bring disrespect to the party.