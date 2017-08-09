Family Of Martin Amidu Should Immediately Send Him To The Psychiatric Hospital...

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has called on the family of the Former Attorney General Martin Amidu to immediately send him to the psychiatric hospital for examination.



According to him, his recent epistles especially about the NDC and Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Charlotte Osei raises question about his [Amidu] mental status.



His comment on Mr Amidu was in reaction to an earlier article written by the Citizen Vigilante, in which he said the NDC should be blamed for the chaos at the Electoral Commission (EC).



Mr Amidu also alleged in that article that the Mahama administration appointed Mrs Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the EC to help the NDC rig the 2016 elections.



“Mrs Osei is incompetent and was only appointed into office by the “corrupt” Mahama administration to “rig” the 2016 polls in favour of the NDC” Mr Amidu said in a release.



Following this, two members of the NDC, Evans Amankwaa and Abigail Mensah, have petitioned the party to discipline Mr Amidu, saying that some of his epistles were “carefully designed to expose the party to public hatred, ridicule and opprobrium and to lower its reputation in Ghana and elsewhere.”



But Mr Amidu has subsequently described the petition, in another article, as “immoral”.



However, Allotey Jacobs speaking on Adom TV Wednesday said Mr. Amidu comments is borne out of bitterness.



This conduct, he noted can be forgiven if only Mr. Amidu seeks psychological help.



“The only thing I will tell my people in the NDC about Amidu is to leave him alone because I believe his recent utterances against the party means he seriously needs a psychologist or his family should take him to a psychiatrist hospital to be examine”.