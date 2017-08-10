Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] will “never be attractive” if the likes of Asiedu Nketia and Koku Anyidoho still hold positions in the party.



He advised the leadership of the NDC to suspend their General Secretary and his deputy for making the party “unpopular” even in opposition.



According to him, the brouhaha in the NDC recently and attacks on their party’s founder, John Jerry Rawlings are masterminded by Asiedu Nketia and Koku Anyidoho.



“I feel saddened to hear someone like Koku Anyidoho and Asiedu Nketiah insulting the former president. If I were to be a member of the NDC, these two would have been sacked,” he said.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Chairman Wontumi said the two have been pampered in the NDC for too long – “it’s time the NDC take serious actions against Koku and Asiedu Nketia and others. They are collapsing NDC.”



“We [NPP] need a proper and vibrant opposition party. We need the NDC to be attractive but some people are collapsing the party. This is not normal as others think. If truly the NDC want to revive their party, then some of their executives must leave. Rawlings is bigger than all their executives so they must respect him. He [Rawlings] is NDC and not a barking dog as some describe him,” he added.





