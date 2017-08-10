Akufo-Addo’s Presidency Not From God – NDC

Related Stories The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency is not ordained by God hence the numerous challenges bedeviling the country, Kwaku Boahen, Deputy National Communications Director for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.



According to him, it has been revealed to some men of God that something went wrong in the spiritual realm and that led to the electoral victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s polls, hence the mysterious deaths that plagued the country soon after Mr Akufo-Addo was sworn into office.



The NPP won last year’s polls with Mr Akufo-Addo riding on the back of 53.85 per cent of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth President under the Fourth Republic.



The then incumbent President John Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the NDC, secured 44.40 per cent of valid votes cast making him the first incumbent to lose an election since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.



Speaking on Accra FM Wednesday August 9 2017, Mr Boahen said: “Clearly, from all the problems that are happening under this government, the presidency of Akufo-Addo was not ordained by God.



“Some men of God including Prophet Badu Kobi (Founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church) have said something went wrong during the elections and that this government is not from God.



“Look at how people mysteriously committed suicides throughout the country, look at the numerous challenges facing the economy, certainly one can say that this government is not from God.”





