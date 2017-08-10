Harry Sawyer's Daughter Is An Arabian Thief - Christopher Duggan

Related Stories It has emerged that the former Deputy Chief of Staff in the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, Valerie Sawyerr was relieved of her post because of alleged corrupt practices.



“If you ask former President John Mahama he will tell you it is because of corruption he sacked Dr. Valarie Sawyerr “, staunch supporter of the Rawlingses, Christopher Duggan alleged.



“Dr Valarie Sawyerr is an Arabian thief. …a Republican thief indeed and the moment you mention corruption she together with other officials in the previous administration will be running”, he further alleged.



“Because of corruption she couldn’t account for the country’s limited resources entrusted under her care when she was in charge of government projects”



“I am telling you she is wearing corruption shoes. ….a very corrupt woman ever known in our contemporary politics”, Mr. Duggan said on Kumasi-based Otec FM.



The daughter of the late Harry Sawyer in an article Wednesday asked a former Deputy Attorney General, Martin Amidu to resign from the party for going public on issues of corruption in the party against some functionaries.



Dr. Valerie Sawyer also took swipe at the founder of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President Jerry John Rawlings for following suit insisting Mr. Martin Amidu must be brought to order.



Two members of the party, Evans Amankwa and Abigail Elorm Mensah said to have been instigated by the former Deputy Chief of Staff have petitioned National Executives of the party to strip Mr. Jerry John Rawlings of his post as founder of the party



The petitioners are also seeking for the one time Vice presidential candidate of the party to also be expelled from the party for alleged misconduct.



Commenting on the development, the patron of the defunct Friends of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings (FONKAR) descended heavily on the petitioners and rained insults on them as well as on Dr. Valarie Sawyerr.