Former Attorney-General, Martin Amidu has been described as hypocrite by former MCE of Ejisu-Juabeng, Yamoah Ponko for alleging that the EC boss Charlotte Osei was appointed by former President Mahama to rig the 2016 elections.



According to him, Amidu’s depth of knowledge and calibre in the country disqualify him to make such an unfounded allegation.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Yamoah Ponkoh wondered why Martin Amidu didn’t raise red flag when Charlotte Osei was appointed as the Electoral Commission (EC) boss if the intention behind the appointment was to rig the 2016 elections.



“When she was appointed as EC boss, was Martin Amidu not in the country? Why didn’t he point it out that she has been appointed to rig the election? This is hypocrisy at the highest level . . . why should he be saying all these things at this material time? Did Charlotte Osei rigged the election for NDC?” he quizzed.



He was of the view that Madam Charlotte Osei could have rigged the election for the NDC if that was the purpose for her appointment as alleged by Martin Amidu; thus nobody could have done anything about it if she had announced NDC as winner.



“As EC boss if she announces that NDC has won, what can anybody do about it? They will only go to court as it happened in 2012. When Afari Gyan announced that NDC had won, Nana Akufo-Addo went to court. My respect for him has eroded and his behaviour is causing an embarrassment to academicians; his academic level shouldn’t make him talk this way,” he stated.



He however lauded the petitioners seeking the Disciplinary Committee of the NDC to punish Martin Amidu for his unguarded utterances, bastardizing the party from power to opposition.



“We should not encourage nonsensical things in the party. The petitioners have done well; Lawyer Amankwa and Elorm have shown that they are true NDC members and it is my expectation that the Disciplinary Committee will work with the law effectively and not turn to be lackadaisical one,” he implored.



He urged the NDC leadership to learn something from what the NPP did as they suspended their party Chairman when the time came, thus the NPP achieved their purpose; stressing that Martin Amidu must be sacked if he deserves it.



“If we don’t take care, Martin Amidu and former President Rawlings will collapse the party before the 2020 elections. Rawlings and Martin Amidu are birds of the same feathers in the party," he added.