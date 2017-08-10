Labour Demonstrations To Escalate This Year – Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] Allotey Jacobs has said the country will face a lot of demonstrations based on some crucial decisions by President Akufo-Addo’s government.



According to him, most of the demonstrations would be from the side of unemployed graduates, who this government promised during their 2016 campaign time to create jobs.



“There will be a lot of labour demonstrations this year based on the Senior Minister’s statement on employment in the public sector,” Allotey Jacobs said.



The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo speaking at the Ghana Economic Forum on the theme: ‘The Ghanaian-Owned Economy: 60 Years after Independence’, few days ago disclosed that “the public sector is full” and government “may even have to lay some off.”



“It is very good that the NPP is now diluting their promises, they will realize that being in opposition is hundred percent different from being in power. This will prevent them from making magnificent promises the next time they are in opposition. They better keep and remain focused.”



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political show on the progress of President Akufo-Addo’s one district , one factory policy, Allotey noted “is this government telling us that a graduate with a political science background will meet their one district, one factory requirement? We leave to see their good works which would tremendously outweigh that of the past government as they promised in 2016.”



However, his co panelist on the show, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi , MP for Asante Akyem North opposed his submission saying “I don’t know why we want to run away from the truth, the Senior Minister did nothing wrong but just made known to us exactly what the nation is facing”.