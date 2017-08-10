Security Agencies Should Have Invited Martin Amidu By Now

Related Stories A Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is wondering why the security operatives in the country have not yet invited former Attorney General Martin Amidu following his comment on the Electoral Commission.



In one of his articles, Martin Amidu has accused his party, the NDC of appointing EC Boss, Charlotte Osei to rig the election in its favour.



Even though the NDC lost the election, Mr. Amidu wrote “ . . as I said time without number during the 2016 elections, she was appointed by a corrupt Government precisely because of her incompetence that made her susceptible for use for an election rigging agenda. Her appointing Government failed in the rigging agenda despite all the attempts by the Commission to narrow the election to a two-party race to facilitate easy rigging for the incumbent. She has, either on her own or at the instance of her mentor, been trying to recycle herself as a neutral Electoral Commissioner after her Church Papa mediated her peaceful announcement of the election results".



Speaking to sit-in host, Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon says the former Attorney General should have been invited to provide evidence to his claims.



“By now the security agencies should have invited him for questioning . . . we should put politics aside . . . ,” he said.



Martin Amidu has also been releasing various articles speaking against his party leading to a petition being filed against him.



The petition filed by Evans Amankwah and Abigail Elorm Mensah, asked the party to punish Mr Amidu because according to them, despite Mr. Amidu being a leading member of the NDC, he has brought the party into disrepute and fueled public ridicule of the party.



Reacting to this, Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon says the petitioners should have also petitioned government 'because if he has this to say about the electoral commission, it puts the election into disrepute'.



“Some of his statements were reckless, needless and it’s not exemplary and there is the need for him to explain himself before the National Executive Committee. Maybe he knows something that the party does not know . . . he is not being sacked from the party. He just needs to explain his comments and give evidence backing them. He has questioned the credibility of the Electoral Commission and it is not only the party that should investigate his statement but government also. So the petitioners should have also given a copy to government. As a nation, we need to condemn some of his statements. By now the security agencies should have invited him for questioning . . . we should put politics aside,” he indicated.