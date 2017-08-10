Stop Attacking Your Own – Adomako Baafi To NDC

Related Stories Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi, Acting Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the insults being hurled at former Attorney General, Martin Amidu.



“He should not be insulted…it seems like because he is saying the truth and they (NDC) have nothing to say, they have turned to insults. If you feel he is not being truthful discuss the issue and get to the bottom of it instead of attacking him” he said.



Martin Amidu received flaks when he releasing various articles, attacking his own party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His recent one was attacking Valerie Sawyerr, former Deputy Chief of Staff in the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



Dr. Sawyerr challenged Amidu, who openly called on Ghanaians to kick out corrupt NDC government, to resign from the party.



"Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in Opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC" she said.



In response, Mr Amidu described Valerie’s epistle as having the tone of a drunkard.



He said the article by former President Mahama's Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr was "incoherent, disjointed, drunken-like" and full of lies.



Most of the articles written by Mr Amidu have been welcomed with insults from his own party members.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Thursday, Mr Adomako Baafi urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address the issues being raised by the former Attorney General instead of attacking him.



“I am surprised people who were calling for unity in the party are now attacking themselves. They should address his issues and stop the insults. The difference between NPP and NDC is that when something like this happens, we discuss and get to the root of it…as for the NDC instead of addressing the issue, they attack the person…” he said.