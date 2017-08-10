Rawlings Brought Me Into NDC And So What? - Ponko

Related Stories According to the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu-Juabeng, Yamoah Ponkoh inasmuch as former President Rawlings brought him into the NDC fraternity, it is not enough reason for him to “open his mouth for his faeces” as it takes one person to lead and others to follow.



“And so what if Rawlings brought me into the party? So does it mean that whenever he squats to defecate I should open my mouth for his faeces? One person takes the lead and others follow; he brought me into the party and so what? This party is like a company and everybody has shares in it?” he chided.



With the way the former President has been lambasting the party for the past 8 years of corruption, Yamoah Ponko akin the scenario to a father who cuts off his child's hand for stealing; thus, Rawlings has turned his back on them in the middle of their party’s crisis.



“Former President Rawlings has cut off the hand of the NDC because to him, NDC is a thief; and is that what a father should do to his child? He has been criticizing the NDC for 8 years for corruption and that’s is why Valerie Sawyerr is asking Rawlings whether he has not seen the corrupt practices in NPP within 7 months into office. She is only asking questions; we are waiting for his answers,” he chided.



He indicated that apart from the fact that some NDC executives didn’t play their roles well during the 2016 elections, former President Rawlings has also contributed to the downfall of the party.



He therefore urged all NDC faithful to gather their momentum after identifying the witch-pot which is killing the party and break it in order to make the party strong for the 2020 elections.



“I am now convinced that after Valerie Sawyerr’s article NDC will come back to power in 2020. Every member of the NDC should stand up and realize that the witchcraft in NDC, fighting us, we are ready to uproot it and march forward. If we are able to break the giant witch-pot, the rest will follow,” he insinuated.



