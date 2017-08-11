NDC School'll Instill Values For Victory 2020 – Portuphy

Related Stories The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admitted that most members of the party have lost the values on which the party was built.



Speaking at the launch of the party’s training school called the Ghana Institute for Social Democracy in Accra on Thursday, 10 August 2017, National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy, was hopeful that the school will help ground socialist politicians and help the party to return to winning ways in the 2020 polls.



“As a social democratic party, we have had a lot of setbacks in terms of the ideas that we propagate and ideals that we signed for. I recall with some nostalgia the early days in the revolution and the schools that we created and what it helped the revolution to achieve. We will all be glad when we return to power in 2020 to see that this time, we will not have contradiction in our endeavours in the last four years,” he said.



Through the school, he hopes the party will not have leaders that will “ignore the struggling masses” and implement the right policies for the benefit of every Ghanaian.



For his part, General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, observed that elections have become sophisticated and the training of the mind cannot be underestimated.



“The Ghanaian electorate has become more sophisticated and discerning that winning their hearts and minds goes beyond the routine political rhetoric,” he said.



Mr Nketia is the Chairman of the Governing Council with Dr William Ahadzi as the Rector of the school.



There are four sub-committees on the administrative body of the school. The Logistics and Estate Committee is chaired by former Chief of Staff Julius Deborah, the Academic Committee is headed by former Minister of Local Government Kwamena Ahwoi.



The Administration sub-commitee is headed by former National Chairman aspirant of the party Alhaji Hudu Yahya with Dr Kwabena Duffour, former Finance Minister chairing the Finance sub-committee