Blame NDC Leadership For Party Indiscipline – Kofi Adams

Related Stories National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has said the leadership of the largest opposition party must be held responsible for the breakdown of discipline within the group.



The NDC has dominated the headlines for the wrong reason this week after Mr Rawlings on Saturday claimed at the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival that the Mahama government was one of the regimes under which widespread corruption and mismanagement soared.



As if that was not enough, leading member of the party and former Attorney General, Martin Amidu on Monday released an epistle to the media alleging that the erstwhile John Mahama administration appointed the embattled Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei, to rig the 2016 elections for the NDC.



Party members irked by his claims descended heavily on him with two NDC former Parliamentary candidates Evans Amankwaa and Abigail Mensah, petitioning the party leadership to take disciplinary measures against Mr Amidu citing his persistent epistles and public utterances that has brought the NDC into disrepute.



Former deputy Chief of Staff under President Mahama, Valerie Sawyerr also joined the fray launching a blistering attack on Mr Rawlings in an epistle asking him to put his energy to good use by going to Denkyira-Boasi [now New Obuasi] to help the fight against illegal mining, if he has nothing doing to keep him busy.



Speaking on Kasapa FM Thursday, Kofi Adams is taking steps to sanitize the party of undisciplined members.



“Over the years we have not activated our disciplinary process that has led to some party members mishaving. We’ve not cracked the whip for too long a time on many issues of indiscipline. We’ve started to put things within the party with the petition that has been forwarded to leadership, we’re dealing with matters of indiscipline so that the party will cease being brought into disrepute my aggrieved members. I believe we the leadership should take the blame for the indiscipline in the party. If our disciplinary process was working effectively and we took disciplinary matters seriously, things wouldn’t have gone as bad as it they have.”



