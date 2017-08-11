Lecturers To Provide Free Services - NDC

Related Stories A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a registrar of Ghana Institute of Social Democracy, Peter Boamah Otukunor says most of the courses that will be taught will be free.



However, other courses will demand fees to be paid.



The NDC on Thursday, 10 August 2017 launched its political training institute.



The Ghana Institute for Social Democracy is aimed at ensuring that members are grounded in the ideals of the party.



According to the Director of Research of the party who also doubles as the Acting Rector of the Institute, Dr William Ahadzie, “we are not looking at NDC people only but people who share our ideals from other countries in the sub-region”.



Programmes that the institute would run include the philosophy of the party, history of the party, history of Ghana, constitutional studies, party management, political communication, leadership skills, elections and electoral systems.



For a start, it will focus more on short courses, workshops and conferences for party members.



The school for now is located at the party’s headquarters.



The party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, says he is hopeful that the school will help ground socialist politicians as well as help the party to return to winning ways in the 2020 polls.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Otokunor described as outrageous the claim that NDC established the school because ‘they don’t have money’.



Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho says the lecturers will be rendering their services for free.



“For now most of the people (Lecturers) are our people - Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, Professor Kwaku Danso Boafo, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Prof. Joshua Alarbi and for now, they’re doing a pro bono for us” he said on Accra FM.



