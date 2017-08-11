Balado Manu Pooh Poohs NDC School

Related Stories Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano South, Stephen Balado Manu has painted a black picture of a school established by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC on Thursday, 10 August 2017 launched its political training institute.



The Ghana Institute for Social Democracy is aimed at ensuring that members are grounded in the ideals of the party.



According to the Director of Research of the party who also doubles as the Acting Rector of the Institute, Dr William Ahadzie, “we are not looking at NDC people only but people who share our ideals from other countries in the sub-region”.



Programmes that the institute would run include the philosophy of the party, history of the party, history of Ghana, constitutional studies, party management, political communication, leadership skills, elections and electoral systems.



For a start, it will focus more on short courses, workshops and conferences for party members.



The party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, says he is hopeful that the school will help ground socialist politicians as well as help the party to return to winning ways in the 2020 polls.



However, Balado Manu wonders what good will come out of the school. He has asked the National Accreditation Board (NAB) to stop them from operating because they will just be 'wasting everybody’s time'.



“What ideology are they going to teach? Is it corruption or what? I am sure the national accreditation board will not give them accreditation. The youth of this nation are assets to us and so we will not allow you (NDC) to pollute their mind. Accreditation board should look at the qualities of the lecturers because some of the names I am hearing…” he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Friday.