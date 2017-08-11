Lecturers To Provide Free Services For NDC School - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said resource persons to train participants at the Ghana Institute for Social Democracy will be rendering free services.



The Ghana Institute for Social Democracy launched in Accra on Thursday, 10 August 2017, is the NDC’s training school.



The party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is hopeful that the school will help ground socialist politicians and help the party to return to winning ways in the 2020 polls.



“As a social democratic party, we have had a lot of setbacks in terms of the ideas that we propagate and ideals that we signed for. I recall with some nostalgia the early days in the revolution and the schools that we created and what it helped the revolution to achieve. We will all be glad when we return to power in 2020 to see that this time, we will not have contradiction in our endeavours in the last four years,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Friday August 11, 2017, Mr Anyidoho said: “For now most of the people (Lecturers) are our people - Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, Professor Kwaku Danso Boafo, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Professor Joshua Alarbi and for now, they’re doing a pro bono for us.”



He further stated that the school is opened to all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations although members of the NDC will be first to be considered.





