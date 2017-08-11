Obed Asamoah Is A ‘Political Vulture’ – Rawlings’ Boy

Related Stories Former Presidential Staffer and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Agbesi Nutsu, has accused a former chairman of the party, Obed Asamoah of acting like a “political vulture”.



Agbesi Nutsu was reacting to Mr Asamoah’s assertion that former President Jerry John Rawlings is not the founder of the opposition party and that there are many founding fathers.



Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive Friday, Agbesi Nutsu said the NDC has grown to a stage that it does not need characters like Obed Asamoah to determine who its founding fathers are.



According to him, Obed Asamoah needs to keep quiet and allow the NDC to operate since he once stated that the party was not worth dying for.



“Why do you keep commenting on issues concerning a party which is not worth dying for and full of people with violent characters? We stood on our feet when Obed Asamoah left the party for eight good years. He should sit down and give us a break,”. he said.



He advised the members of the NDC to manage and accommodate former President Jerry John Rawlings despite his worrying utterances.