John Boadu Hints Of NPP School, Commends NDC

The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has endorsed the ideological school set up by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), adding that the NPP will soon launch its own ideological institute.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday launched its ideological school known as the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.



The school according to the party will inculcate its principles, ideologies, and values in members.



Speaking on Atinka AM Drive, John Boadu explained that the setting up of more of such schools should be encouraged for parties to bring up leaders equipped with the needed political knowledge to govern.



He added that the move is a brilliant idea as it will go a long way to create employment for others.



” I will commend the NDC for this initiative, it will go a long way to aid the party in its decision making process. NPP has something like that but it has not been institutionalized, plans are however being put in place to make it an institution just like the NDC has done”, he reiterated.