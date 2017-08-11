NDC In Difficult Times – Alabi

Related Stories Prof Joshua Alabi, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party is in a “difficult stage.”



He was speaking in the wake of rapid escalation of tension within the party.



The seeming deepening of the cracks within the NDC was triggered by a strongly worded letter addressed to the NDC founder JJ Rawlings by the media-shy politician, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr in which she accused him and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Martin Amidu of hypocrisy in their consistent attacks on the NDC and former President John Mahama.



He, however, noted that escalation of tension in the party is nothing unusual.

“…It is normal. We shall settle down and move on,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM.



“Normally, when you have a problem you fight a little and you will settle and you move on… the party will be very united very soon and you will see a very strong NDC,” he indicated.



“This party is going to be very solid and we shall move,” he added.