Government Must Employ Private Nurses – Sammi Awuku

Related Stories The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku has appealed to the government to employ private nurses who have finished school but are yet to receive clearance for posting.



Making the appeal through the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo during a presidential youth dialogue held at the Osu Castle Gardens, Friday as part of activities by the National Youth Authority and other collaborators to mark International Youth Day which falls Saturday, August 12, Sammi Awuku said the trained but unemployed nurses have nowhere else to go.



“They have nowhere to go Mr. Senior Minister, and that is why we are running to government to help provide and lead the way.”



Sammi Awuku recalled that a few weeks ago, the nurses picketed at the Ministry of Health demanding to be enrolled by the government until they were prevailed upon to call it off.



“…and we had to go and beg them. For how long can we beg them? They’ve been in and out the previous government. I think our government must end the picketing so that they can also make ends meet”, he said, calling also for an end to lackadaisical approaches to tackling youth challenges.



Select youths from all 10 regions of the country participated in the forum, which was also attended by the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, who delivered the keynote address; Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah; the Chief Executive of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Emmanuel Asigri; and Madam Erika Goldson, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Acting Country Representative.



International Youth Day celebrates the contribution of the youth to development and this year's edition is on the theme; Youth Building Peace.