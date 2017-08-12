Martin Amidu Paid To Destroy NDC...

Related Stories The Deputy National Communications Director of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen has alleged that the Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has been secretly paid by some ‘concerned’ people to drag the party into controversy.



Mr Amidu, who has over the years consistently attacked his own party and other former government officials ever since he was sacked by late President J.E.A Mills, dominated the headlines this week after he and former Deputy Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyerr traded insults at each other in the media, a development many has said has brought the NDC into disrepute.



A petition has been filed against Mr Amidu calling on the leadership of the party to take disciplinary action against the former as his utterances and writings continue to give the party bad publicity.



Speaking on Agoo TV on the recent chaos revolving around Valerie Sawyer and Martin Amidu of the NDC, he stated, “I wouldn’t want to dignify that man (Martin Amidu) in any way. I can say for a fact that he has been given a huge sum of money by some people to shred the NDC into pieces with irrelevant issues. I do not regard him as a true member of the party and I honestly do not want to give him reverence on this platform because of the unnecessary propaganda he’s making.”